VGSH, MMLG: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, which added 39,332,713 units, or a 23.8% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of MMLG, in morning trading today Sea is up about 1.6%, and Facebook is relatively unchanged.

