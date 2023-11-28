VGSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.88, changing hands as high as $57.89 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGSH's low point in its 52 week range is $57.31 per share, with $58.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.91.

