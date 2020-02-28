VGR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.73, changing hands as low as $10.50 per share. Vector Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.62 per share, with $14.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.51.

