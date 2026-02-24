VGP (VGPBF) Price Target Increased by 34.49% to 135.83

The average one-year price target for VGP (OTCPK:VGPBF) has been revised to $135.83 / share. This is an increase of 34.49% from the prior estimate of $101.00 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $88.93 to a high of $158.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.10% from the latest reported closing price of $116.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in VGP. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 20.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGPBF is 0.15%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.11% to 1,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 188K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGPBF by 7.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 120K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGPBF by 6.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 87K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGPBF by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 52K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 50K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGPBF by 9.55% over the last quarter.

