VGLT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.94, changing hands as high as $67.13 per share. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGLT's low point in its 52 week range is $57.04 per share, with $86.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.