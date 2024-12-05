Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF, where 28,783,464 units were destroyed, or a 12.9% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August, which lost 300,000 of its units, representing a 29.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of AUGM, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is down about 1.4%.

VIDEO: VGLT, AUGM: Big ETF Outflows

