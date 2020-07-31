VGK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.06, changing hands as low as $51.81 per share. Vanguard FTSE Europe shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGK's low point in its 52 week range is $36.29 per share, with $59.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.