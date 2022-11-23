VGK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.49, changing hands as high as $55.95 per share. Vanguard FTSE Europe shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGK's low point in its 52 week range is $44.99 per share, with $69.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.00.

