Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF, which added 36,277,631 units, or a 23.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS BIOTECH BEAR 3X SHARES, which added 2,950,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VGIT, LABD: Big ETF Inflows

