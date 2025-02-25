VGIT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.81, changing hands as high as $58.94 per share. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGIT's low point in its 52 week range is $57.03 per share, with $60.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.94.

