VGIT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.04, changing hands as high as $59.06 per share. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGIT's low point in its 52 week range is $57.08 per share, with $62.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.