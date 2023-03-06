Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF, where 14,541,437 units were destroyed, or a 6.2% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BMAR ETF, which lost 1,000,000 of its units, representing a 31.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: VGIT, BMAR: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.