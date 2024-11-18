News & Insights

Stocks

VGI Partners Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

November 18, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced a daily notification update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 495,948 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This program is part of the company’s effort to manage their capital efficiently and return value to shareholders. The total number of securities bought back before the previous day stands at 56,279,896.

For further insights into AU:VG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.