VGI Partners Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced a daily notification update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 495,948 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This program is part of the company’s effort to manage their capital efficiently and return value to shareholders. The total number of securities bought back before the previous day stands at 56,279,896.

