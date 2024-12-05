VGI Partners Updates on Stock Buy-Back Activity

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, with a total of 250,000 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day. This move is part of their strategic efforts to manage capital and enhance shareholder value, reflecting a proactive stance in the financial market.

