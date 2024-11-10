VGI Partners Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 320,339 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of over 55 million shares. This move reflects the company’s strategy to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value, capturing the attention of investors watching the stock closely.

