VGI Partners Reduces Stake in Regal Partners Ltd.

November 06, 2024 — 03:10 am EST

VGI Partners Ltd. (AU:RPL) has released an update.

VGI Partners Ltd. has announced a reduction in its substantial holding in Regal Partners Limited, as JINT1 Pty. Ltd., acting as trustee for the JINT1 Unit Trust, decreased its stake from 6.4% to 5.3%. This change occurred due to the sale of shares and dilution from the issuance of new shares by the company. The move highlights the dynamic nature of stock holdings and investor interests in the financial markets.

Tags

Stocks
