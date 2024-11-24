VGI Partners Passes All AGM Resolutions

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed, including the re-election of directors and a change of external auditor. The outcomes reflect the company’s strategic focus on leveraging its experienced investment team to manage a global portfolio of long and short positions. This demonstrates VGI Partners’ commitment to maintaining robust governance and enhancing shareholder value.

