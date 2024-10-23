VGI Partners Invites Shareholders to 2024 AGM

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd is inviting shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 25, offering both in-person and online participation options. Shareholders can engage in real-time voting and discussions, ensuring active involvement in the company’s decision-making processes. This meeting will focus on formal business matters, following a recent portfolio update webinar.

