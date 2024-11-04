VGI Partners’ Influence on Regal Partners Intensifies

VGI Partners Ltd. (AU:RPL) has released an update.

VGI Partners Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holder, New Highland Pty Limited, which affects voting power in Regal Partners Limited. Despite the release of certain shares from escrow, the New Highland Parties maintain a significant holding with a relevant interest in 29.59% of the shares. This indicates continued strong influence over the company’s decisions, making it an interesting development for investors.

