VGI Partners Highlights Resilience Amid Market Volatility

November 13, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd reported a 1.9% decline in their portfolio for October 2024, mirroring broaderglobal marketweakness. Despite this, the company highlighted strong performances from semiconductor firms SK Hynix and TSMC, and impressive earnings from Meta and the London Stock Exchange. The firm also capitalized on a reduction in short positions ahead of a US market rally, positioning itself for potential growth.

Tags

Stocks
