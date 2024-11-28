VGI Partners Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back Program

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced its ongoing on-market buy-back program, purchasing an additional 84,055 ordinary fully paid securities. This initiative is part of their strategy to manage capital efficiently and enhance shareholder value. The company continues to actively engage in buying back shares, demonstrating confidence in its financial standing.

