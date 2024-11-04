VGI Partners Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced a regular update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that 267,256 ordinary shares were bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of over 54 million shares repurchased. This move is part of the company’s strategy to consolidate its shares, potentially offering value to its shareholders.

