VGI Partners Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited has updated the market with a notification of an ongoing share buy-back program, announcing the purchase of 44,077 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. The cumulative total of shares bought back now stands at 24,846,805, reflecting the company’s active engagement in managing its share capital.

