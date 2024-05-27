VGI Partners Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited has announced an update to their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 36,941 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the 24,809,864 shares already bought back. The buy-back is part of a routine market operation aimed at reducing the number of shares available and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

