VGI Partners Announces Progress in Buy-Back Strategy

November 17, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced an update regarding their ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 286,709 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This activity is part of their strategic efforts to manage capital and enhance shareholder value, having already repurchased nearly 56 million securities before the previous day. The buy-back reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its financial structure.

