VGI Partners Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back Strategy

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, continuing its strategy to repurchase stocks on the market. As of the latest update, the company has bought back a significant number of shares, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

