News & Insights

Stocks

VGI Partners Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back Program

October 27, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 103,097 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of over 53 million shares bought back so far. This move indicates the company’s commitment to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:VG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.