VGI Partners Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced a continued buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with a total of 156,672 shares bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 1,835,752 shares. This buy-back indicates the company’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

