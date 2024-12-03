VGI Partners Announces Daily Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 191,710 shares repurchased on the previous day. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors keen on market dynamics and stock repurchase strategies might find this development noteworthy.

