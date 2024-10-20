News & Insights

VGI Partners Announces Continued Share Buy-Back

October 20, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced an ongoing buy-back of its VG1 ordinary fully paid securities. As of the latest update, the company has repurchased a total of 51,963,544 securities, including 175,000 on the previous trading day. This buy-back strategy is part of VGI’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

