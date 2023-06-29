VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares Discloses $229.48K Position in Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Fintel reports that VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,338.72K shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) valued at $229.48K.

In their previous filing dated March 31, 2023 they reported 12,909.72K shares, an increase of 11.07%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.22% Upside

As of June 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Engie is 17.57. The forecasts range from a low of 14.34 to a high of $21.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.22% from its latest reported closing price of 14.37.

The projected annual revenue for Engie is 74,145MM, a decrease of 21.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engie. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGI is 0.42%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.88% to 336,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 31,252K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,214K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 21.55% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 16,186K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,229K shares, representing an increase of 18.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 24.12% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 15,209K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,232K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 11.82% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 14,102K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 13,484K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,021K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Engie Maintains 9.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 15.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

