VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares Discloses $171.16K Position in Total SA Rights (LSE:TTA)

Fintel reports that VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,677.36K shares of Total SA Rights (LSE:TTA) valued at $171.16K.

In their previous filing dated June 29, 2023 they reported 2,677.36K shares, an increase of 45.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Total SA Rights. This is a decrease of 644 owner(s) or 44.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTA is 1.24%, an increase of 59.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 498,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,732K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,532K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTA by 5.90% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 23,179K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,523K shares, representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTA by 7.32% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 19,275K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,440K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTA by 12.13% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,903K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTA by 5.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,456K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,750K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTA by 14.41% over the last quarter.

