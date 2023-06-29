VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares Discloses $104.92K Position in Power Grid Corp of India (NSE:POWERGRID)

Fintel reports that VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36,082.57K shares of Power Grid Corp of India Ltd (NSE:POWERGRID) valued at $104.92K.

In their previous filing dated March 31, 2023 they reported 37,222.54K shares, a decrease of 3.06%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.46% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Power Grid Corp of India is 256.99. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.46% from its latest reported closing price of 248.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Power Grid Corp of India is 461,712MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Grid Corp of India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWERGRID is 0.47%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 837,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 176,275K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 70,000K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 65,628K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,109K shares, representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWERGRID by 26.93% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 44,880K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,363K shares, representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWERGRID by 22.62% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,924K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,750K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWERGRID by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Power Grid Corp of India Maintains 5.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.94%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.