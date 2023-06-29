VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares Discloses $104.51K Position in Enel (MTA:ENEL)

Fintel reports that VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,297.17K shares of Enel SpA (MTA:ENEL) valued at $104.51K.

In their previous filing dated March 31, 2023 they reported 15,780.45K shares, a decrease of 3.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENEL is 0.78%, an increase of 6.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 1,102,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102,574K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,575K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 11.21% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 59,906K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,185K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 11.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 59,643K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,227K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 5.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 43,762K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,325K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 14.49% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 34,514K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 0.49% over the last quarter.

