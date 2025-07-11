VG Strengthens German LNG Market Presence With Expanded SEFE Deal

Venture Global Inc. VG, a U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) exporter, mentioned that it has inked an expanded LNG offtake agreement with the German energy company, Securing Energy for Europe ("SEFE"), for the sale of additional LNG from its CP2 LNG project in Louisiana. The new contract serves as an amendment to the 20-year LNG sales and purchase agreement signed between the two firms in 2023.

Expanded LNG Agreement With SEFE Energy

Per the terms of the finalized agreement, SEFE Energy will purchase an additional 0.75 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from the CP2 plant. This brings the total volume of LNG purchased by the German firm to 3 mtpa. The contract has a duration of 20 years. Venture Global anticipates that this deal will position it as the largest supplier of LNG to Germany.

VG has signed long-term LNG offtake agreements with SEFE Energy and EnBW in Germany, bringing the total contracted volumes to 5 mtpa. Additionally, the company has exported nearly 80 cargoes of LNG to Germany from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities. This indicates a substantial amount of LNG delivered, providing sufficient power for approximately 8 million German households in a year. This underscores Venture Global’s growing significance in the German LNG market.

Strengthening Energy Security Across Europe

The company stated that this contract builds on its existing partnership with SEFE Energy and Germany. Venture Global’s role as a key supplier of LNG not only contributes to Germany’s energy security but also supports the European gas market by providing a reliable and affordable energy supply.

CP2 LNG Project Overview

The CP2 LNG facility is situated close to the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, another plant developed by VG. The facility is currently under development, and the company aims to begin LNG exports from the plant by the third quarter of 2027. The LNG plant is anticipated to have 36 liquefaction trains and a nameplate capacity of 20 mtpa. Venture Global believes the CP2 LNG plant will play a key role in ensuring global energy security.

