VG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Vonage Holdings Corp (Symbol: VG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.08, changing hands as high as $19.10 per share. Vonage Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.85 per share, with $20.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.08.

