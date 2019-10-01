VG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vonage Holdings Corp (Symbol: VG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.93, changing hands as low as $10.83 per share. Vonage Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VG's low point in its 52 week range is $7.915 per share, with $14.585 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.08.

