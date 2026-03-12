VG Commits to Timely LNG Deliveries From Plaquemines Phase 1

Venture Global VG, a U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, assured its customers that Plaquemines Phase 1, which is currently under development in Louisiana, will begin delivering the contracted LNG cargoes as scheduled. The company has stated that the cargoes will be sold at the previously agreed-upon rates, per Reuters.

Venture Global Reaffirms Commitment to LNG Contracts

The LNG company reportedly wrote a letter to its customers, which includes the British energy giant Shell and a Polish energy firm, Orlen, clearly stating that it would stick to its contractual obligations and start deliveries under the long-term contracts from Oct. 31. VG remains committed to delivering LNG cargoes at the contracted rates even though global gas prices have recently increased due to the conflict between the United States and Iran. The letter mentioned that Phase 1 of the Plaquemines export plant is progressing as scheduled and the company will start delivering the cargoes on time despite disruptions in the energy market due to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Middle East Tensions Push Global Gas Prices Higher

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have led to severe repercussions in global oil and gas markets. Oil prices have shot up to nearly $100 per barrel due to disruptions in oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. Several countries in the Middle East have curbed their production levels due to escalating tensions and damage to oil and gas production infrastructure. QatarEnergy stopped LNG exports after an attack by Iran affected two major gas facilities in the country. The shutdown of LNG supply from Qatar has rattled gas markets, pushing prices upward. A prolonged disruption could severely impact energy security in Asia and Europe, as Qatar is one of the largest exporters of the commodity. These disruptions have led to a sharp increase in benchmark gas prices.

Plaquemines LNG Project Progresses Toward Commercial Operations

A spokesperson from Venture Global reassured that these developments in global energy markets will not have any effect on the project timeline for the Plaquemines export plant. The company has highlighted that 70% of cargoes scheduled for delivery in 2026 have been secured, and Phase 1 of Plaquemines LNG is expected to begin full commercial operations this year. The targeted Commercial Operation Date is reportedly in the fourth quarter.

VG is one of the largest U.S.-based LNG exporters, with several LNG projects under development, including the Plaquemines LNG plant. Although the Plaquemines export plant is under development, the company has started delivering early commission cargoes from the plant.

VG’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

VG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY and Galp Energia GLPEY. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Subsea7 and Galp Energia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.