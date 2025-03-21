VF's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on VF (NYSE:VFC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for VF.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,018,520, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $51,000.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $22.5 for VF during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of VF stands at 3660.5, with a total volume reaching 26,138.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in VF, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $22.5, throughout the last 30 days.

VF Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.7 $1.64 $1.7 $17.50 $320.9K 6.9K 3.5K VFC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $1.76 $1.64 $1.7 $17.50 $268.6K 6.9K 1.5K VFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.81 $1.73 $1.77 $17.50 $128.3K 6.9K 4.6K VFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.75 $1.74 $1.75 $17.50 $128.2K 6.9K 6.5K VFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.8 $1.8 $1.8 $17.50 $78.1K 6.9K 5.6K

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 11 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of VF, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of VF With a trading volume of 3,197,037, the price of VFC is down by -1.97%, reaching $15.93. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now. What The Experts Say On VF

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for VF, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

