VFH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.66, changing hands as low as $82.63 per share. Vanguard Financials shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VFH's low point in its 52 week range is $72.96 per share, with $90.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.