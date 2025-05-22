$VFF stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VFF stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,679,629 of trading volume.

$VFF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VFF:

$VFF insiders have traded $VFF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A DEGIGLIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $49,687 and 0 sales.

$VFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $VFF stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VFF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VFF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

