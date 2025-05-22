$VFF stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VFF stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,679,629 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VFF:
$VFF Insider Trading Activity
$VFF insiders have traded $VFF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL A DEGIGLIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $49,687 and 0 sales.
$VFF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $VFF stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 600,030 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $362,958
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 259,196 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,787
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 230,000 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,127
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 227,580 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,663
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 152,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,393
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 110,964 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,122
- STEWARD PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC added 99,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,429
$VFF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VFF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
