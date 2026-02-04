V.F. (WBAG:VFC) Price Target Increased by 27.21% to 16.75

The average one-year price target for V.F. (WBAG:VFC) has been revised to € 16,75 / share. This is an increase of 27.21% from the prior estimate of € 13,17 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 11,95 to a high of € 22,19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.16% from the latest reported closing price of € 11,15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,002 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 9.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.14%, an increase of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 504,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 74,668K shares representing 19.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,978K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 40,977K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 18.00% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,374K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&G holds 22,625K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,478K shares , representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 24.42% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 20,055K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,142K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 74.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.