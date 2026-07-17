V.F. (VFC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC) closed at $16.98, marking a -2.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland have appreciated by 0.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.27%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of V.F. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.22, signifying a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.68 billion, indicating a 4.85% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.1 per share and a revenue of $9.53 billion, representing changes of +34.15% and -0.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, V.F. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, V.F. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.89. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.56 of its industry.

It's also important to note that VFC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.