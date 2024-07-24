V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -1.84%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, V.F. (VFC) reached $15.97, with a -1.84% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland have appreciated by 15.15% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of V.F. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.35, signifying a 133.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.85 billion, indicating a 11.3% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $10.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.86% and -2.61%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for V.F. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. V.F. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, V.F. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14, so one might conclude that V.F. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that VFC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

