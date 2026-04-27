V.F. (VFC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.36, moving -2.17% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 20.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of V.F. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.13 billion, indicating a 0.72% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $9.34 billion, which would represent changes of +12.16% and -3.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.68% higher within the past month. As of now, V.F. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note V.F.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.42 of its industry.

One should further note that VFC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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