V.F. (VFC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, V.F. (VFC) was down 3.68% at $18.31. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 12.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of V.F. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 20, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.13 billion, indicating a 0.72% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $9.34 billion, indicating changes of +12.16% and -3.15%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for V.F. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.68% higher. Right now, V.F. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, V.F. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.92.

It's also important to note that VFC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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