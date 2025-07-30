V.F. (VFC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

V.F. (VFC) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of -$0.24 for the same period compares to -$0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of +3.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $937.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $951.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

: $937.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $951.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $551.3 million versus $495.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $551.3 million versus $495.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific : $271.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $278.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

: $271.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $278.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%. Revenue- Outdoor : $812.47 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $832.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

: $812.47 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $832.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Revenue- Active : $699.69 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $691.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.7%.

: $699.69 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $691.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.7%. Revenue by Brand- The North Face : $557.4 million versus $523.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $557.4 million versus $523.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Revenue by Brand- Vans : $498 million versus $472.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.4% change.

: $498 million versus $472.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.4% change. Revenue by Brand- Timberland : $255.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $230.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

: $255.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $230.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%. Revenue by Channel- Direct-To-Consumer : $720.7 million versus $748.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18% change.

: $720.7 million versus $748.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18% change. Segment profit (loss)- Active : $56.84 million versus $66.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $56.84 million versus $66.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor: $-42.27 million versus $-78.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how V.F. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for V.F. here>>>

Shares of V.F. have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.