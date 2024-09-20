V.F. (VFC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC) closed at $18.65, marking no change from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 12.35% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of V.F. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 30.16% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.84 billion, indicating a 6.49% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

VFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $10.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.7% and -3.02%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.78% downward. V.F. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, V.F. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.06. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.31.

It's also important to note that VFC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.14. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. VFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

