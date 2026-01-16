V.F. (VFC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.82, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.06% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland have appreciated by 4.47% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of V.F. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.43, indicating a 30.65% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.76 billion, reflecting a 2.6% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

VFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $9.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.76% and -3.67%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.97% decrease. At present, V.F. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note V.F.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.65. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.77.

It's also important to note that VFC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.