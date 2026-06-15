V.F. (VFC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

V.F. (VFC) closed at $17.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 5.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of V.F. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, V.F. is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.68 billion, down 4.85% from the year-ago period.

VFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.1 per share and revenue of $9.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.15% and -0.88%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for V.F. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.7% lower. At present, V.F. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, V.F. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.04. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.04 for its industry.

We can also see that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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